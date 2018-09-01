From the Publisher – September 2018

The last month has been a whirlwind to say the least. In the last 30 days, we’ve been to ICAST, attended our annual Franchisee Convention, fished a couple of tournaments and put two magazine deadlines behind us. We certainly hope that our readers are enjoying our FREE publication.

For the last few years, we have been proud to support the John Michael Baker Foundation by sponsoring and advertising their annual tournament. Just a few weeks ago, we were invited aboard the watch boat to witness the deployment of phase 2 of the CCA John Michael Baker Memorial Reef. We are humbled to have been on the boat with some of Johnny’s family and friends and are proud to offer our continued support to the family. We’ve had the privilege of getting to know Jamie and Chloe Baker, Howard Jacobs and Mike and Brock from the Broward Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association Florida in the past, but I was especially touched by meeting Johnny’s grandmother. Thank you Ms. Jeanne for the big hug. It felt like I was getting a hug from my mother and grandmothers at the same time. Next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 1st, so mark your calendars now.

As we say goodbye to the hottest temperatures of the year, we can look forward to some good fishing. The bigger kingfish are starting to show up on the reefs just offshore and dolphin fishing should get hot out in the Gulfstream. Catch ‘em up!

Keep reelin,

GENE DYER

Editor & Publisher

Coastal Angler Fort Lauderdale

[email protected]

(954) 680-3900