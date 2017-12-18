On the Range: December 2017

By Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

Well here we go again, that time of the year is back. The holidays. Some love them others hate’m, but they only come once a year, so the majority of the folks I know look forward to them.

Thanksgiving is a time when a lot of hunters take to the woods. It just works out right at this time of the year. All of the seasons are open and time off from work and school go hand in hand. A lot of people actually hit the woods on Thanksgiving Day as a tradition. When I lived in Pennsylvania every turkey day we went out in the morning and early afternoon small game hunting. Just was our thing to do with family and friends.

Next up Christmas. The retailers favorite time of the year. This is when crazed people show up at your door looking for those gifts. Everyone always asks what should I get, or what do you think they would want? Out comes the crystal ball we all carry, give it a couple of shakes and say get this!!! At the end though it doesn’t matter what you get its all about the thought that went into it, right? Hell no! We want something we can use.

Here’s some of Santa’s go to favorites. A new knife is always a winner. That new box under the tree with a new gun in it is always a favorite. They have too many guns you say; then a strong runner up is ammo. No ammo you can’t shoot, that’s always a solid choice. Optics. Scopes, new binoculars, a range finder, or range spotting scope always works as well. Range bags or gun cases are also a great choice. At the end of the day listen to the guy or gal behind the counter, if they have been doing this as long as we have been doing it they generally know what they are talking about and you will not go wrong with what they suggest. I like the ammo one; it’s a sure winner.

From the guys here at Delray Shooting Center have a safe and happy holiday season!