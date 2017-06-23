On The Range: June 2017

by Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

Well it’s HOT!!! The animals don’t move much or far, and neither do I. The fall is not exactly around the corner, or should I say the cooler weather. Let’s be realistic, this time of the year is on the water time, or vacationing up north to at least hide from the heat for a couple of weeks. For the hunter, it’s down time. Time to play catch up on the chores that didn’t get done while we were in the woods. Wait, it’s too hot for that too! Okay chores aren’t getting done either.

So, the only thing I can think of is in front of the computer on the internet in the A/C planning the fall out. Time to make sure your permits and licenses will be in order. Get the season dates for 2017 to 2018, they should be out by now. Check on any new regulations that may have been passed by the state agencies for the upcoming season. Even if it’s not Florida. There are plenty of people that venture north as well; make sure your records and information are in order. You have plenty of time for equipment checkups, and to refill supplies. You can find some great deals on end of season clothing, ammo, optics, and other equipment.

Progress continues at the new range under construction in Palm Beach County. Here is a link for FWC’s new Public Managed Ranges page www.myfwc.com/ranges. It has lots of information along with updates on construction, hours of operations at various ranges and the opportunities offered.

