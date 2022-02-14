Recap and Reflect

By Capt. Michael Mauri

The older I get, the faster the wheel of time spins. Taking a break from time to time in between all of the running around and “recap” on a regular basis, has become an important part not only my business, but also my life. It is easy to lose focus and eventually miss great opportunities because we are missing the big picture. Changing the game if needed and questioning ourselves without losing our self-confidence makes our decision making even more mature.

Looking back fishing-wise, the last couple months were great in my book, with lots of exciting memories made. New flies, new tackle and different fly-fishing techniques were sampled with some more successful than others. This is the stuff I find most exciting… learning, exploring and growing in my fishing.

Finding new areas with new hot spots is not always easy but another important part of running a day-to-day fly-fishing guide business. We all know that our fishery has changed over the years, especially the last two. Having more boats on the water and more pressure on these fish is making it harder to find the right situation in specifically for the fly angler.

A few months ago, I was listening to a few older guides talk about how great the fishery was here in our area, and I couldn’t even imagine. Unfortunately, decreasing water quality is not only happening here but globally and it is no joke! It is a heavy weight on my mind just being aware of this, especially when you’re a fishing guide and depending on clean water and a healthy fishery. Beside standing up for our water issues we also have to change our attitude.

Think twice about the fish you catch and the way you handle them and if it’s really necessary to kill your limit? Think about it!

The Fly Fishing Column is written by Capt. Michael Mauri, www.mauriflyfishing.com, michael@mauriflyfishing.com, (772) 485-3321.