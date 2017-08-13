Recipe of the Month: Scallops Alfredo

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 cup grated cheese

1 egg yolk

1 pint heavy cream

Salt/ pepper/garlic power to taste

In a sauce pan combine butter, heavy cream, egg yolk and grated cheese. Add a dash of pepper, garlic powder and salt. Simmer until cooked (thickened). Put aside.

Pan fry scallops in olive oil until cooked and browned (2 min on each side). Take off heat.

Boil pasta of choice. Pour alfredo sauce over pasta until pasta is coated.

Coat scallops with alfredo sauce. Serve over pasta.

Thank you again to Christine Santaniello www.facebook.com/yogawithchristine or yogawithchristine.com