Tasty Fish Bites Sponsored by Outcast Charters

This recipe will work on an assortment of meater fish including king fish and shark for instance. If you are using shark for your meal, like before you will need to let the shark sit in buttermilk for a few hours before preparing the meal. Now let’s get started!

YOU WILL NEED

• Your fish – for this we will use shark

• Mustard – we used spicy mustard for more flavor

• Bread crumbs

• A deep frier, or hot skillet with oil

So you have your shark that has been sitting in buttermilk for some time right? Good! Take the shark out and wash off the buttermilk and cube down to about an inch making almost bite size pieces.

Get some of the mustard into a bowl, and dip the individual pieces into the mustard making sure to cover the whole piece. If you are not a fan of mustard don’t worry, this is to add only a little flavor to the meat and is accented nicely with other seasonings.

After the little bites are covered in mustard, cover now with the bread crumbs and throw them into the frier! If your oil is hot enough then it will not take long at all before the outer edges are nice and brown having cooked the interior of the bite to perfection!

Cooking a lot may take time but it is worth it! They go great with fried or with a salad of your choice!!

Thank you again from the Outcast Charters family! Keep your bait wet and rods bent!

Thank you again from the Outcast Charters family!

Keep your bait wet and rods bent!

Proudly sponsored by MonstaFishin Apparel – new website launching Sunday, July 9th with all new products!

Tag us on Facebook with a location wearing your MonstaFishin shirt to get a chance to have your picture on the Monthly News! Use #monstafishin on Facebook or Instagram and see your photo on our new monstafishin.com site beginning July 9th!! Watch it live at 2:00 on our Facebook!