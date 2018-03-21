Road Trip Fishing: Time to Build

by Keith Lozott, Contributing Writer

The last month or so has been extremely slow for me on the fishing scene. I think I’ve fished only two or three times because of windy conditions, my daughter’s birthday party, the new year, holidays, my main fishing partner went to Canada for a month and of course work seems to be keeping the boat in the garage. Not being able to fish is always a major drag. I’m always tinkering around with my tackle, reorganize the boat for no reason, practice casting and think about where I’m gonna fish next when I get the chance.

This stretch off the water has been no different, except I decided to head to North Fork Bait and Tackle in Port St. Lucie and take a rod building class. Steve who runs the shop is an extremely nice guy that is ready to help you learn the craft of rod building. I figured how hard could it be to build a rod and to my surprise it has been very detailed and difficult to accomplish. I picked an inshore rod that will handle trout, reds, snook and jacks on flats that I fish. Steve had a cool looking black rod blank with a nice pattern on the bottom third of the blank. I selected bright yellow guide wrapping thread and blue trim thread that I was going to highlight the wraps with which looked great on a practice rod. We installed a blue Winn Grip and a blue aluminum reel seat which is going to really pop if I buy a new Diawa 2500 Saltist reel to match. So now it was time to start wrapping the hook keeper and guides, which if you’re anything like myself you like things to look perfect! Steve showed me the wrap technique and I went to town. The first guide only took me around 8 times and at least an hour or two to complete; the second guide took 4 times and the hook keeper 3 or 4 times as well. I know that I’m making this sound painful, but I must admit I’m finding the process extremely therapeutic and calming. I need a pair of reader glasses to help me see the up-close wraps. Steve has a lighted magnified glass but it’s too much for my eyes. I’ve been going to the shop when I have some free time to finish the rod and it’s coming along nicely. By the time this article is printed the rod will have been doubled over hooked up to a monster trout on the flats.

Another bonus to this cool new experience is you meet other fisherman that have your very same affinity towards fishing. I figured Steve was laughing internally with how long it’s taking me to finish my rod but then I met Gary who is building his second rod and I must say it looks awesome. He has been building it at his house and at North Fork for two weeks and it’s finally completed. His story was almost the same as mine with multiple times wrapping the same guides, hook keepers, etc. and he keeps coming back for more. So, give it a shot and try and build a rod the next time you’re off the water for any length of time, I think you’ll be happy you did! Tight lines until next time.