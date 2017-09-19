Roadtrip Fishing: Hunting For Tailing Reds

by Keith Lozott, Contributing Writer

This month the theme is hunting and I for one do not hunt in the traditional sense. I’m not against it or have a beef against guns or anything like that, I just spend all my spare cash on fishing equipment, tackle, and fishing trips. I can’t get enough fishing no matter how much I go and constantly think about my next trip. I always think to myself if I could only make a living fishing I would be in heaven.

My hunting trips are fishing for tailing redfish on a clear cool morning on a pristine flat anywhere in Florida. This beautiful state has so many places to fish for these amazing fish, it’s unbelievable. I’ll never forget fishing with my Dad in the north end of the Indian River off Blacks Point, Titusville in March. We had a cold front come in a few days before, the wind laid down to nothing, the water was cool and clear and the reds were flagging us down from all directions. It was almost redfish overload trying to pick a fish to target. My Dad had never fished for redfish prior to this trip, so I was super excited to go. I think I enjoyed the trip more than he did watching his face light up when he sight casted his first red. My Dad would take me mangrove snapper fishing on the FPL dock in Riviera Beach where he worked and offshore fishing as a kid, so it was my turn to pay him back for all of the great memories.

We had primo select large shrimp in the live well ready to hookup on circle hooks when we identified a fish we were going to target. If you’ve never seen a redfish tailing on a flat looking for its next meal, I suggest you go immediately. When these fish start tailing you can “quietly” approach them and get close enough to easily cast your tail hooked shrimp right in front of them. Once your bait is under their nose and in their sight, hold on as they jump on the bait and crush it like they’ve never eaten before. The cool water gives them extra oxygen to put up an epic fight. They make a nice run taking line off your favorite spinning reel and when you get them close to the boat they dart around like a sports car. I’ve had numerous fish run under the boat making me have to put the rod tip into the water hoping not to get cut off on the trolling motor, the outboard engine or a trim tab. I really like catching the upper to just over the top of the slot redfish, which is around 27 inches (slot max), up to 31 inches (over slot). These fish are like middle weight and light heavy weight boxers, they have speed and power.

This year make a point in between hunting trips, fishing trips and/or work to schedule a trip for tailing reds in this great state that we live in. Book a local guide or tackle it yourself; you won’t be disappointed.