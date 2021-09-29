Robert “Fly” Navarro Named Director of the Stuart Light Tackle Tournament, New Changes on Tap for 2021

The Stuart Sailfish Club, has announced the appointment of Robert “Fly” Navarro as the tournament director for the 68th annual Stuart Light Tackle Tournament, scheduled for Dec. 9-11, 2021. Navarro’s company, Fly Zone Fishing, will also help market the event. The tournament is open to the public.

“I’m very honored and excited to take on this role,” Navarro says. “The Stuart Light Tackle Tournament is one of the gold standards in the sport, plus we’re going to add a few tweaks this year to make it more accessible and competitive.”

The most notable changes are a two-day fishing format, with the mandatory captains’ meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Stuart Sailfish Club, followed by fishing on Friday and Saturday. Boats will be allowed to depart from four regional inlets, including Fort Pierce, St. Lucie, Jupiter and Lake Worth. Teams can submit video catch logs digitally or at drop-offs at designated locations at each inlet.

The format will be a boat tournament, with awards to the top three finishers, plus top lady and junior anglers. Only trolled dead baits will be allowed, with a maximum of two teasers and two dredges apiece. This is a 20-pound class tournament with only six lines permitted. The SLLT is geared towards non-professional anglers, but one pro per team is allowed. A new semi-pro division is being added with separate awards, although winners will not be eligible for the coveted perpetual championship trophy.

“We are proud to welcome renowned fisherman and tournament director Capt. “Fly” Navarro as director of this year’s Stuart Light Tackle Tournament,” says Caresse Chase, the executive director of the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation.

“For those of you who have fished our tournament before, welcome back! If this is your first time participating, we’re pleased to have you join us,” she adds. “A traditional and historic event, the Stuart Light Tackle Tournament is proud of its commitment to conservation, marine education, and our scholarship program. Monies raised by this tournament have continuously been allocated to support these efforts since our inception. This year we are dedicating proceeds from the tournament to two incredible recipients, Project LIFT of Palm City and the family of Captain Patrick Price, who recently passed away after a severe six-week case of Covid-19.”

Project LIFT is a non-profit organization that helps at-risk youth who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse or other trauma-like circumstances. The group provides counseling, career training, mentorship and volunteer opportunities for the teens to fast track their recovery and set them up for success. Capt. Patrick Price, 42, of Jensen Beach owned Daymaker Charters. He was part of SSCF Board of Advisors and supported the local community for many years.

For more information on the rules or to register to fish the 2021 SLTT, please visit: www.StuartSailfishClub.com Or on social media, www.facebook.com/StuartSailfishClub and www.Instagram.com/StuartSailfishClub.