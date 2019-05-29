Rosario and Richter take First-Place in TCC March inshore tournament

Treasure Coast Casters (TCC) held its seventh Senior Division inshore tournament on Sunday, March 31. After a gusty week, the wind died down and anglers enjoyed a great day.

In the Middle School Division, notable catches included: Owen Nail, two sheepshead, one weighing in at 2.1875-pounds; Nicholas Rosario, a redfish, sheepshead, and mangrove snapper, as well as a 6.1875-pound Spanish mackerel. Other anglers caught fish, but nothing on the tournament list.

In the High School Division, notable catches included a 1-pound sheepshead by Andrew Evans, and a 3.43-pound redfish weighed in by Josh Richter.

RESULTS

Middle School Division

First-place: Nicholas Rosario, Southern Oaks, 60 points

Second-place: Owen Nail, Liberty Baptist Academy, 30 points

Third-place: No fish weighed

High School Division

First-place: Josh Richter, Fort Pierce Central, 55 points

Second-place: Andrew Evans, John Carroll, 15 points

Third-place: No fish weighed

Biggest fish of the tournament, the 6.1875-pound Spanish mackerel, was caught by Nicholas Rosario.

The next TCC tournament will be held May 5.

Treasure Coast Casters offers experiences that educate young anglers on the importance of marine conservation, while maintaining a sustainable and healthy estuary and marine environment. The all-volunteer non-profit offers two fishing tournament divisions, a Junior Division for youth 5-11, and a Senior Division for youth 12-18. There is no cost to join or to fish a tournament. Anglers bring their own bait and fishing gear.

For the latest tournament news and updates, follow the Treasure Coast Casters Facebook page.

Tournament summary provided by Cammie and Capt. Joe Ward.

www.treasurecoastcasters.org

(772) 201-5773