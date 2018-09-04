RT Marine ADDA-TOP UNIVERSAL

RT Marine presents the ADDA-TOP UNIVERSAL with patented GAMMA technology that exhibits the industry’s best engineering, craftsmanship, quality of material, design and look. This universal top and tower system not only provides shade – but presents an attractive investment for your center console boat that is built to last.

Your superior alterative to a canvas top and tower system, this 88”x64” hard top and powder-coated aluminum tower system makes the absolute best addition to any center console boat in the 18’-24’ range.

The patented technology on RT Marine’s GAMMA top consists of six gas assist channels to increase rigidity and hide wire harnesses for lights and speakers. The top is made with ¼” LG ABS Polymer, with a high gloss UV resistant paint grade finish, available in five standard colors. Also included is the matching e-box and custom hatch door.

The patent-pending universal groove, seen throughout the entire tower system, allows for a variety of mounting locations to different consoles ranging from 28”-42” in width. Each kit comes with two 2″x 4″ and two 3″ x 5″ brackets for easy installation.

Plenty of accessories are also available, including rod holders, extra LED lights, etc. See the RT Marine website for more information and a complete list of dealers

www.rtmarine.net

Instagram: @RTMARINE_LED