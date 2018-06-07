Sailfish Marina Big Dog & Fat Cat KDW Continues to Grow

by Bill Wummer & Presented by Contender Boats

On July 13th and 14th, all the action will be on Singer Island as it hosts the Sailfish Marina Big Dog & Fat Cat KDW Shootout. This tournament continues to grow every year, with over 250 boats expected to compete for an estimated $50,000 in cash and prizes. The Grand Prize winner is guaranteed $12,500 in cash and prizes ($5,000 in cash, $7,000 in Simrad Electronics and 2 Cannon Downriggers, while the aggregate winner will earn $2,500 in cash and $2,500 certificate for a Loadmaster Trailer. Anglers can save $100 by registering by June

25th.

The tournament is the 1st leg of the “Beast of the East,” and a SKA (Southern Kingfish Association) series event. We had 14 Dogs adopted at the event last year and raised over $21,000 dollars for the charities. Please come out even if you can’t fish and support the cause. There is a huge raffle and silent auction. The charities benefiting from this great event are A Second Chance Puppies & Kittens Rescue & Marine Industry Education Foundation. A Second Chance Rescue is an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has rescued thousands of animals. They rely solely on donations. Visit the tournament website at www.bigdogfatcat.org for more information or to register for this don’t miss event!

MIEF brings dynamic programs and opportunities for youth in the marine industry.