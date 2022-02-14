Scuba Conditions: Feb. 2022

February can be a bit chilly topside, but many are surprised to learn water temps remain relatively warm throughout the winter in Florida, especially offshore. Divers who venture out local inlets maybe in for a treat if sea conditions lay down long enough between cold fronts since vis can be quite clear this time of year too. There are even good options inshore to get wet and see some neat critters

Visibility on the Treasure Coast is quite predictable this time of year provided an eye is kept to the wind. Strong northerly winds from passing fronts during the winter months are often followed by offshore, westerly winds for 12 to 24 hours after the front sweeps through. With a little timing, divers can take advantage of this short spell of calm seas near the beach and can sneak in some great dives just outside local inlets. Local beach cams at Jensen Beach and Bathtub Reef are great tools for watching real-time conditions for calm seas and good visibility. Temperatures can be surprisingly warm below the surface too, due to the proximity of our area to the warm influence of the Gulf Stream. Temps in the low 70s are common and can be warmer than air temps in some cases.

Inshore snorkel spots are commonly overlooked but offer great alternative if the ocean is too rough. Since our area has been very dry for the past few months clear water and great visibility can be found just inside local inlets when the tide is right. Clear water and great visibility can be found just inside local inlets at places like the Stuart Sandbar, Fort Pierce Cove and Boy Scout Island areas. Remember a dive flag is still required and vigilance is needed to stay out of channels and avoid boat traffic.

A few tricks for staying warm after a dive: fill one gallon water jugs with HOT water from the tap before leaving the house and put them in cooler. They will stay warm inside for four-plus hours and make for a great warm-water rinse after a dive. Dry clothes and a beanie are a big help too.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

(772) 288-3999 Stuart

(772) 562-2883 Vero

Email: Steve.wood@deepsix.com