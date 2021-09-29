Scuba Conditions: Oct. 2021

As the year winds down and fall approaches, divers on the Treasure Coast can expect great diving provided the weather cooperates. Autumn brings with it cold fronts and shorter weather windows, so divers are wise to stay prepared to take advantage of calm seas when the opportunity arises. After a period of inclement weather, a little scouting will help determine conditions beneath the surface and make for a more enjoyable day

Diving is great in our area year-round. Unfortunately, strong winds associated with cold fronts could make area inlets challenging or even treacherous. However, even after summertime has passed, sea conditions below the surface are consistently favorable due to the proximity of local waters to the Gulf Stream. A strong east wind may push this warm-water current closer to shore resulting in good visibility and warm temperature even if seas are rough.

Weather windows this time of year may be short and calm seas may only last for a day or two. Divers should stay prepared by having tanks filled in advance, dive sites selected, and gear packed so when conditions cooperate on short notice, they can take advantage. If equipment has not been used for a while, it would be smart to assemble the scuba kit and check for proper function. Any issues should be dealt with prior to the next trip.

During October visibility reports could be scarce and divers may have to do some reconnaissance when planning the next trip. The Titan tug out of Stuart is a great dive site to test visibility, temperature and current since it is directly east of the St. Lucie Inlet and just a few dozen feet from the Six Mile Reef. A quick bounce dive to determine conditions could prove beneficial: if vis is bad, head south towards the Loran Tower ledge or reefs off Hobe Sound. If vis is good, dive sites closer to shore maybe better including the Donaldson Reef area, Guardian Reef, Pipe Barge or the Cement (concrete) Barge.

This time of year brings changes to local reefs in the form of more frequent strong winds and cold fronts. When conditions allow though, divers can make great dives if they remain prepared and poised to take advantage of narrow weather windows when they arise.

FORECAST BY: Steve Wood

Deep Six Watersports – Stuart

(772) 288-3999 Stuart

(772) 562-2883 Vero

Email: Steve.wood@deepsix.com