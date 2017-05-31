Sebastian Area Inshore Fishing Report and Forecast: June 2017

The predictably calm weather of the late spring, early summer allows all types of anglers an opportunity to enjoy as much fishing as they can handle. Whether you want to spend a few hours around dawn and dusk hunting the backwaters for snook and tarpon, or prefer to do an all-day trip offshore, June is the time to do it. The inshore, nearshore waters of the Sebastian area can be the backdrop for some great fishing and family memories in the month of June.

Near Shore Atlantic

I personally look forward to getting outside in the summer. The techniques are simple and the fish average larger than the biggest inshore specimens I catch the rest of the year. The summer-time near-shore fishery is our best chance of the year to catch fish weighing out in the double and sometime triple digits. Large migrating tarpon, smoker kings, hard fighting little tunny, toothy barracuda, brawling cobia, colorful dolphin, and even sailfish are possible within small boat range of the inlet. The methods I most often imply include slow trolling live greenies and mullet, trolling large plugs, casting baits and lures to breaking and cruising fish and bottom fishing the shallow reefs. The near shore fishing is a great option for family groups and can be productive regardless of an angler’s skill level.

Sebastian River

The top of the list in the Sebastian River in early summer is tarpon. There are tarpon throughout the Sebastian River, but the larger fish seem to frequent the entire north fork and the lower south fork. Flies, MirrOlure Catch 2000 junior plugs, D.O.A. shrimp, TerrorEyz and live mullet are all good choices for both snook and tarpon.

Sebastian Inlet

This is the time to take advantage of the inlet. The tips of the jetties have always been the best spots this time of year, the north jetty on the outgoing tide, and the south on the incoming. Live bait is the way to go during the day; croakers, pigfish, and greenies are the best choices. Get them down using anything from a split-shot to a two-ounce egg sinker and you have as good a chance at catching a picture worthy snook or redfish as any place in the world. Keep your eyes peeled for giant redfish eating small crabs off the surface on outgoing tides. Floating crab flies, live crabs and topwater plugs will make you a memory when the reds are on top.

Indian River Lagoon

Early morning provides the best chance at trout and reds on the many flats of the central lagoon. Top-water plugs are the best bet, with D.O.A. jerkbaits, live mullet and pigfish being good choices as well. Look for rolling tarpon and bull sharks in some of the open basins of the lagoon this month. Try floating a live ladyfish on stout gear with wire leader for the bull sharks and cast MirrOlures, flies, D.O.A Bait-Busters and live mullet at rolling tarpon. Typically, snook of all sizes will be laid up tight to cover getting out of the sun during the day. A D.O.A shrimp or jerkbait skipped into the shade may get you into a fight you can’t win.

