Sebastian Inshore: Aug. 2020

Sebastian River Fishing Forecast

The north fork of the Sebastian River is usually the place to look for tarpon in the early morning and evening. Flies, plugs, D.O.A. Root Beer TerrorEyz and finger mullet when they become available will all catch these backwater tarpon. Snook of all sizes will be available throughout the Sebastian River. The docks and bridges of the lower river will be good bets both day and night. Plugs, jigs, D.O.A Shrimp and live mullet will draw strikes.

Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast

Trout and redfish are available early and late for anglers using topwater plugs and jerk baits on the flats. Find where the baitfish are concentrated, and the predators won’t be far away. Live pigfish, jigs and suspending plugs will catch trout in deeper pockets and drop-offs throughout the day. Better numbers of snook in the lagoon has made fishing around docks and shorelines a great way to bend a rod this summer. Skipping D.O.A. Shrimp and jerkbaits under cover will produce violent strikes from linesiders of all sizes. You may also find a fair number of trout, redfish and mangrove snapper in the same areas taking advantage of the shade. Residential canals are excellent places to look for juvenile tarpon and snook.

Sebastian Inlet Fishing Forecast

Spawning snook will be stacked on top of one another at Sebastian Inlet this month. Fishing outgoing tides with live baits including croakers, pigfish, greenies, pinfish and shrimp will be the key to daytime inlet action. Night fishing can also be great, whether you drift through the bridge with live bait, or cast plugs, bucktails or soft plastic swimbaits from the rocks. Catch and release is the law until September 1, so please handle the snook with care. Bull reds will take up feeding positions throughout the inlet on outgoing tides. Live and cut bait can be effective for reds along the edge of the rip at the mouth of the inlet. When the crabs decide to catch a ride on the outgoing tides, big reds and permit can be seen slurping them off the surface along the rip created by the outgoing tide as it pushes into the ocean. Topwater plugs, poppers, crab flies and live crabs properly placed will do the trick.

Near-Shore Atlantic Fishing Forecast

August should find king mackerel, bonito, and the occasional cobia within a few miles of the beach as long as the ocean remains calm and clean. Tarpon will also be a possibility over the reefs just off the beach weather permitting. As mullet and other baitfish begin their southern trek late in the month, the nearshore can come alive. Big tarpon, king and Spanish mackerel, sharks, snook, jacks, and the like, all chase the bait south. The mullet schools tend to stay within surf casting distance of the beach, so surfcasting for fish weighing in the double- and even triple-digits is possible.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

772-360-6787

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com