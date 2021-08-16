Sebastian Inshore: Aug. 2021

Sebastian River

The north fork of the Sebastian River is usually the place to look for tarpon in the early morning and evening. Flies, plugs, D.O.A. Root Beer TerrorEyz, and finger mullet when they become available, will all catch these backwater tarpon. The docks and bridges of the lower river will be good places to work D.O.A. Shrimp and plugs both day and night for snook.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish have been hard to find in the Sebastian area this summer. If you can find a flat or drop-off harboring a concentration of baitfish, there is a good chance predators, including trout and reds, will be nearby. The lackluster trout and redfish bite has been made up for by a noticeable increase in snook numbers in the lagoon. Fishing around docks and mangrove shorelines has been a great way to bend a rod this summer. Skipping D.O.A. shrimp and jerkbaits under cover will produce violent strikes from linesiders of all sizes. You may also find some trout, redfish and mangrove snapper in the same areas taking advantage of the shade. Mosquito impoundment outflows are excellent places to look for juvenile tarpon and snook when rains flush baitfish out.

Sebastian Inlet

Snook will be stacked on top of one another at Sebastian Inlet this month. Fishing outgoing tides with live baits including croakers, pigfish, greenies, pinfish and shrimp will be the key to daytime inlet action. Night fishing can also be great, whether you drift through the bridge with live bait, or cast plugs, bucktails or soft plastic swimbaits from the rocks. Catch and release is the law until September 1, so please handle the snook with care. Bull reds will also take advantage of the buffet provided by the inlets outgoing tides. Live and cut bait can be effective for reds along the edge of the rip at the mouth of the inlet. When juvenile crabs decide to catch a ride on the outgoing tide, big reds and permit can often be seen slurping them off the surface along the rip created by the outgoing tide as it pushes into the ocean. Topwater plugs, poppers, crab flies and live crabs properly placed will do the trick.

Near-Shore Atlantic

August should find king mackerel, bonito, and the occasional cobia within a few miles of the beach, as long as the ocean remains calm and clean. Tarpon will also be a possibility over the reefs just off the beach weather permitting. As mullet and other baitfish begin their southern trek late in the month, the fishing along the beaches can be epic. Big tarpon, kings, Spanish mackerel, sharks, snook, jacks, and the like, all follow the bait south.

Tight lines!

FORECASTS BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

(772) 360-6787

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com