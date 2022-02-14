Sebastian Inshore: Feb. 2022

Usually, the fishing is good and the weather is rough during the winter months in the Sebastian area. So far this winter, those items have been reversed, with good weather and rough fishing.

Everyone I speak with is grumbling about what they haven’t caught:

“Pompano haven’t shown up.”

“There are no trout or redfish in the lagoon.”

“All I catch are damn ladyfish and jacks.”

Although I feel your pain, all I can say is “That’s why they call it fishing and not catching.”

Someone years ago, told me that I must be crazy thinking I could make a living guiding on the lagoon. It’s one of the hardest places there is to consistently catch fish, with no predictable tides, constantly changing conditions and an abundance of shallow water, making the fish exceedingly spooky. Even back in the good ole days, bringing home dinner was always a bonus, not a guarantee. Find a spot that makes you happy, see how quiet you can be, enjoy the fishing and you just might catch something.

Sebastian River

Ladyfish and jacks school up in the deep, calm and slightly warmer waters of the Sebastian River. Occasional trout and redfish can be found around oyster bars and docks of the lower river. Snook and tarpon can be found in good numbers in the south fork and have been known to bite during warm spells. Jerkbaits, Goofy jigs, D.O.A. shrimp, small plugs and flies are all great lures for anything in the Sebastian River in the winter.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish numbers are without question lower than they should be. That is a problem this time of year as they are the mainstay of the central Indian River Lagoon winter fishery. Residential canals, protected shallow bays, and sunny shorelines are excellent areas to find both trout and reds soaking up the sun’s warmth. A stealthy approach and delicate natural presentation of a 4-to-5-inch live shrimp is hard to beat when fishing gets tough in the winter. Otherwise, D.O.A shrimp, jerkbaits, small suspending plugs and flies fished slowly and deliberately will also produce strikes on even the coldest winter days in the Indian River Lagoon. Ladyfish, jacks, pompano, bluefish and some other species will be available in open water areas of the lagoon and around the spoil islands and jerkbaits, goofy jigs and small plugs will catch them.

Sebastian Inlet

Bluefish, jacks, pompano, redfish, black drum, and Spanish mackerel will keep jetty anglers busy throughout the day. Snook season will open February 1, and if water temps are at or above the upper 60s they should be active day and night.

Nearshore Atlantic

Pompano and whiting will be the target of surf fishermen along the Treasure Coast in February. Sandfleas, cut clams and dead shrimp on three hook dropper rigs are the baits of choice. Calm clean surf conditions will allow boaters to fish jigs and spoons along the beaches for Spanish mackerel, pompano, blues, jacks and ladyfish.

If fishing in the paradise that is Sebastian, Florida has disappointed you this winter, you could always go back north where the fishing is probably better, just don’t forget your chainsaw to cut holes in the ice. 😊

Tight lines!

FORECASTY BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

(772) 589-0008

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com