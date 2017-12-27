Sebastian Inshore: Jan. 2018

January is usually the heart of the winter fishing season in east Central Florida. Water temperatures will be in the 60s if all is normal, with cold snaps driving them as low as the upper 40s and occasional warm spells lifting them into the upper 70s. The quickly changing temps will move the fish around more than at other times of the year, but by using a bit of common sense you can find some excellent inshore opportunities. I’ll break it down area by area and you can choose.

Sebastian River

The Sebastian River’s most prominent role in January is a sanctuary. It keeps a large number of manatees warm in its north forks 15-plus-foot depths. It also keeps a hoard of ladyfish, jacks, an occasional gator trout, redfish, snook and even a few pompano warm on the colder days.

Indian River Lagoon

Not every January day warrants hiding away in some protected nook, but even if that is the case the lagoon offers some great options for trout and redfish. Canals, protected shallow bays, and sunny shorelines are excellent areas to find both trout and reds soaking up the sun’s warmth and sucking up some sluggish baitfish and crustaceans. A good January cold front should clear the waters of the Indian River Lagoon. The immediate benefit will be the ability to sight-fish for reds and possibly even “gator” seatrout. Sight fishing along shorelines is a good way to find slot size reds, which will generally eat a properly placed live shrimp or D.O.A. soft plastic.

Sebastian Inlet

A few nice flounder will remain around the inlet throughout the winter and bluefish, jacks, pompano, black drum, and Spanish mackerel will keep jetty anglers busy throughout the day.

Near Shore Atlantic

Pompano and whiting are the mainstay of surf fishermen along the Treasure Coast in the winter. Sand fleas, cut clams and dead shrimp on three hook dropper rigs are the baits of choice. Boaters looking along the beaches are apt to find blues, mackerel and some pompano on the calmer days. Goofy jigs, spoons, and bucktail jigs worked from the beach or toward the beach from a boat are good ways to search for pompano and blues on calm days.

January is a month of opportunity in the Sebastian area, you just need to get out and fish. This is when getting way back in the mangroves and creeks can pay big dividends.

Tight lines!

