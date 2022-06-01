Sebastian Inshore: June 2022

The stable weather of the early summer season expands the horizons for small boat anglers. The predictable weather gives small boat and kayak anglers a chance to venture outside the inlet to pursue species that are normally out of their reach, including; king mackerel, bonito, cobia, large migratory tarpon and giant jack crevalle. From the ocean to the backcountry, mornings in June will generally provide great weather conditions to pursue whatever you want to.

Near Shore Atlantic

The early summer near-shore fishery gives small boat anglers the opportunity to get into the ocean and catch fish weighing in the double or even triple digits. Large migrating tarpon, smoker kingfish, bonito, barracuda, cobia, dolphin, and even sailfish are possible within a few miles of Sebastian Inlet. Slow trolling live greenies and mullet, trolling plugs and sight fishing to schools of feeding and cruising fish along the beaches can all put a trophy on the end of your line. Look for schools of bait or areas of bottom structure to narrow your search for fish.

Sebastian River

The top of the list in the Sebastian River in early summer is tarpon. There are tarpon throughout the Sebastian River, but the larger fish seem to frequent the entire north fork and the lower south fork after June 1. MirrOlure suspending plugs, D.O.A. TerrorEyz jigs, Yo-Zuri 3D minnows and flies are all good artificials for both snook and tarpon. Small to medium sized mullet are the best choice for live bait.

Sebastian Inlet

With snook season closed June 1- Aug. 31, there is no doubt that the snook will be stacked up at Sebastian Inlet all summer. Live bait is the best way to go during the day, with croakers, pigfish, greenies and shrimp the best bait choices. With fishing pressure low due to the closed snook season, the next three months are a great time to try some new techniques (lighter tackle and lures) and to have some fun catching and releasing fish at Sebastian Inlet. Please handle all oversized and out of season fish with care.

Indian River Lagoon

Early morning will provide the best shot at shallow water trout and reds. With open water grass beds still near non-existent, try to find where the bait fish are and there should be some predators nearby. Top-water plugs are the best way to locate trout and reds on the flats in the early morning. After the sun is up, a D.O.A. jerkbait or suspending plug may draw more strikes. Snook of all sizes will be laid up tight to docks and mangroves getting out of the sun during the day, pitch a D.O.A. shrimp into the cover on stout tackle and hold on.

The weather and the fish are here, get out and enjoy.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

Telephone: (772) 360-6787

Website: www.WelcomeToSebastian.com