Sebastian Inshore: March 2021

Generally, March is looked at as the first month of spring, not the last month of winter in the Sebastian Fla. area. That may be reversed this year as winter has certainly made its presence known with average temperatures five-to-seven degrees below the past few winters. If winter hangs on in March, look for the lagoon to continue to provide good action on trout and redfish. If spring arrives, the Sebastian River will become more consistent with tarpon and snook and Sebastian Inlet will also begin to yield more than bluefish and sheepshead with regularity.

Sebastian River

March is a great month for tarpon and snook in the Sebastian River. Once water temps are in the 70s, the Sebastian River and its juvenile tarpon become my primary focus. D.O.A. Shrimp and TerrorEyz jigs along with MirrOlure, MirrOdine plugs and Yo-Zuri 3D Minnows are my go-to lures for the Sebastian River. The lower river has been home to a variety of species this winter including seatrout, bluefish, pompano and redfish and black drum. They will remain until warming waters move them out and snook and jack crevalle move in.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish are the main target of lagoon anglers in March. From the backwaters to the spoil islands trout of all sizes can keep anglers busy. Redfish and snook are also available and will generally be found close to shoreline cover. A four-inch D.O.A. C.A.L. jerk-bait on an eighth-ounce head is a great all-around lure to target everything that swims in the lagoon in March. Live shrimp fished below a small float will be hard to beat under the right conditions. Wade fishing will give anglers an edge and March is probably the best month to employ this tactic. Fly fishermen should take advantage of wade fishing drop-offs and spoil islands in March and April as the variety, and concentration of fish in these areas is at a peak. Baitfish patterns fished on an intermediate line is a good choice.

Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet snook fishing should pick up as water temps on both incoming and outgoing tides push over the 68-degree mark. This number has long been accepted by many to be the pivotal temperature above which snook feed. If the snook are not biting all is not lost, big jack crevalle, redfish, bluefish, pompano, Spanish mackerel, black drum and sheepshead are also available to inlet anglers in March.

Near Shore Atlantic

The waters from the beach on out a few miles can be very productive in March if the winds allow boaters and surf fishermen the opportunity to fish them. Surf fishermen target pompano, bluefish and mackerel as they begin their northern migration. Boaters keep an eye open for cobia, cruising schools of big jack vrevalle and bonito and Spanish mackerel chasing minnows.

Tight lines!

FORECASTY BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

(772) 589-0008

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com