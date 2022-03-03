Sebastian Inshore: March 2022

March is a month that is historically excellent for the Sebastian area inshore angler. Warming waters improve snook fishing at Sebastian Inlet and kick start tarpon and snook fishing in the Sebastian River, but the backbone of the inshore fishery in March has been a consistent seatrout and redfish presence. The warming waters and the nighttime movement of the local shrimp population fire up the trout and reds in early spring.

Sebastian River

March is a great month for tarpon and snook in the Sebastian River. Once water temps are in the 70s, the Sebastian River and its juvenile tarpon become my primary focus. D.O.A. shrimp and TerrorEyz jigs along with MirroOlure, MirrOdine plugs and Yo-Zuri 3D minnows are my go-to lures for the Sebastian River. The upper south fork seems to be the first area that juvenile tarpon begin to show themselves. Snook of all sizes are spread throughout the entire river system, but backwater bays and shallow areas that warm quickly with the sun seem to be best places to get them to bite.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish are the main target of lagoon anglers in March. From the backwaters to the spoil islands trout of all sizes can keep anglers busy. Redfish and snook are also available and will generally be found close to shoreline cover. A 4-inch D.O.A. C.A.L. jerk-bait on an ⅛-ounce head is a great all-around lure to target everything that swims in the lagoon in March. Live shrimp fished below a small float will be hard to beat under the right conditions. Wade fishing will give anglers an edge and March is probably the best month to employ this tactic. Spoil islands are excellent areas to find numbers of trout and reds in March. Their close proximity to the deeper waters of the Intracoastal channel make them excellent places for all types of fish to lay in waiting for the migrating shrimp that use the channel and its current as a highway. A live shrimp fished with a natural drift while wade fishing can be amazingly effective.

Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet snook fishing should pick up as water temps rise. Bucktails at night and live pinfish and shrimp both day and night are effective. In addition to the snook, Sebastian Inlet will play host to big Jack crevalle, redfish, bluefish, pompano, Spanish mackerel, black drum and sheepshead are also available to inlet anglers in March.

Near Shore Atlantic

The waters from the beach to a few miles offshore can be very productive in March if the winds allow boaters and surf fishermen the opportunity to fish them. Surf fishermen target pompano, bluefish and mackerel on both bait and artificials with a preference for incoming tides. Boaters keep an eye open for cobia, cruising schools of big jack crevalle as well as bonito and Spanish mackerel chasing minnows.

Tight lines!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Gus Brugger

(772) 360-6787

www.WelcomeToSebastian.com