Sebastian Inshore: Oct. 2021

It has been a tough summer for inshore anglers in the Sebastian area. Lagoon fishermen should see the bite begin to pick up with the welcome changes in the weather that October brings.

Sebastian River

The Sebastian River will come back to life when schools of finger mullet make their way into the estuary. Casting live finger mullet in front of rolling tarpon is a surefire way to get tarpon hook ups in the fall. If you prefer artificials, suspending plugs like the MirrOdine and Catch 2000 Jr. will do the trick. Fly rodders should also throw finger mullet imitations on floating and intermediate lines.

Indian River Lagoon

The flats and backwaters of the central lagoon should be at their best in October. Find the bait and find the fish is a general rule that is especially true in October. Hopefully trout and redfish numbers will rebound with the cooling waters, in which case topwater plugs will reign supreme. Super Spook Jr. and Top Dog Jr. plugs in mullet or bone colors are great choices to throw around mullet schools milling on the shallow flats. Jack crevalle, ladyfish and bluefish will keep anglers busy between trout and redfish bites. The occasional snook will surprise anglers on the open flats around baitfish schools, but most of the inshore snook will be setting up ambushes along mangrove shorelines and around docks. D.O.A. Shrimp and jerk baits fished tight to cover will draw strikes from snook of all sizes.

Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet snook fishing will be at its best in October. Redfish from slot size to 40 pounds will also take advantage of the food funneling effect of Sebastian Inlet’s swift current. Croakers, pigfish, shrimp, pinfish and mullet will all draw strikes from both species at the right time and tide. Nighttime will find live baiters floating the channel under A1A with live bait, while plug and jig anglers will be on their favorite rocks east and west of A1A.

Nearshore Atlantic

The fishing along the beaches can be explosive in October if the weather allows. Find tarpon and Spanish mackerel schools by running along the beaches keeping your eye on the water for surface action or on your electronics for suspended schools. Live baits of just about any kind will get work for tarpon, while spoons, jigs and flies are all you need to fill the cooler with Spanish in the one-to-five-pound range.

