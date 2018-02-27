Sebastian Inshore/Near Shore: March 2018

March is the beginning of the spring season in the Sebastian area. The list of readily available gamefish species expands to include leftover winter migrants, resident species and the first of the warm water species arriving from their wintering grounds to take advantage of the abundant food sources of the Indian River Lagoon. With this many type of fish and fishing available, it’s no wonder why the Sebastian area is a popular springtime destination for fishermen and families. Serious anglers can target trophy size snook or attempt to take their first tarpon on fly in the morning and be enjoying family time with the wife and kids catching a variety of species on nearly every cast the same afternoon. There are four distinct inshore fishing venues in the Sebastian Area; let’s see what they have to offer in March.

Sebastian River

The Sebastian River is a great springtime fishery. Barring excessive cold weather in February, snook and tarpon fishing should kick off in March. Along with a good number of juvenile tarpon and a fair number of snook, schools of good sized jack crevalle will begin to cruise the north fork of the Sebastian River as they migrate into the area from their southern wintering grounds. The Sebastian River will continue to be a refuge for anglers on cold, windy days, and the best place to target snook and tarpon in March.

Indian River Lagoon

Trout and redfish are the main target of lagoon anglers in March. From the backwaters to the spoil islands along the Intracoastal Channel, trout of all sizes can keep anglers busy. Redfish and snook are also available and will generally stay close to shoreline cover since the grass beds are still non-existent. A four-inch D.O.A. C.A.L. jerk-bait on a one-eighth-ounce head is a great all around lure to target everything that swims in the lagoon in March. Live shrimp fished below a small float will be hard to beat under the right conditions or if you find a concentration of fish. Wade fishing will give anglers an edge and March is probably the best month to employ this tactic. There should be action fishing for ladyfish, jacks, blues and small trout around islands, drop-offs, and the channels and flats behind Sebastian Inlet.

Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet has produced some snook since the Febuary 1st season opening. The early part of the spring snook season at the inlet can be hit or miss and is very dependent on water temps. Live shrimp are the bait of choice during the spring season as snook and other predators key in on the shrimp that are running out the inlet at night. Slot and oversized redfish have also been taking advantage of the crustacean buffet at the inlet. Big jack crevalle, bluefish, pompano, Spanish mackerel, black drum and sheepshead are also available to inlet anglers in March.

Near Shore Atlantic

The waters from the beach on out a few miles can be very productive in March if the winds allow boaters and surf fishermen the opportunity to fish them. Surf fishermen target pompano, bluefish and mackerel as they begin their northern migration. Boaters can do the same and keep an eye out for cruising cobia and large schools of double digit jack crevalle. Sharks, bonito and king mackerel can also join the beach party in late March.

The springtime weather is great and the opportunities are many in the paradise that is Sebastian.

Tight lines.

