Sebastian Offshore: April 2018

April is a great month for offshore fishing out of Sebastian and the top species is dolphin. Historically, there has been some great dolphin runs in April. In previous years we have seen bunches of quality fish move through our offshore waters this month. The fish don’t seem to be as finicky either this early in the season so finding them is the key. Try the usual tactics of trolling north/south along weed lines anywhere from 120 feet on out. The edge of the Gulf Stream is always a good bet also and usually falls around that 180 feet to 220 feet range. So, don’t wait too long to dust off that trolling gear, you may miss the best bite of the season!

Cobia will still be around this month. The bulk of the migrating fish will be moved north but there are always stragglers and resident fish. Investigate any flotsam in the 50 to 90 feet range for cobia and tripletail. I always carry a med-heavy spinning rod with a cobia lure and a light spinning rod rigged with a small bucktail or bare hook for tripletail. When you run across these fish, there will be no time for rigging, so be prepared. The tripletail will seldom refuse a well-placed piece of shrimp on a #1 hook. Maneuver upwind of the fish and cast the shrimp with no weight to the fish. The light spinner being on hand is key to getting the bait to the fish.

This is also the time of year when longer range boats start making their tuna runs. April can be a great month for yellowfin tuna but you must make that 70 to 90 mile run to get there. If you are new to this type of fishing, do your homework before attempting such a trip. Or better yet, seek advice from a seasoned tuna angler. There is much to learn about tactics and additional safety precautions for this type of adventure.

Bottom fishing at all depths should be solid this month. Grouper and red snapper are out of season but mangrove snapper, muttons, lanes, sea bass, triggerfish, and cobia will be on the menu. When the wind is puffing out of the west, consider fishing the shallower reefs off of Vero Beach. There is some nice structure within five miles of shore that will hold good fish. When the seas are good, head out to 70 and 90 feet for steady action and good family fun.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Randy Lang

Sebastian Gypsy Fishing Charters

Email: gypsycharters@gmail.com

Website: www.sebastianfishingcharter.com