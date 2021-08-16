Sebastian Offshore: Aug. 2021

Warm, clear water usually makes for tough, slow fishing in August. This combined with the impact of the extra 150-plus boats a day during the red snapper three-day season will surely have an impact on the bottom fishing that might last into August. I’d much rather see them open it to one fish per boat per day until the quota is reached.

If we get a thermocline that pushes fish into our area from the deep and southern water, such as mutton snapper, on the beach reefs 20-to-45 foot, and amberjack on the 85-to-90-foot reefs, it will be something to look forward to.

Kingfish, some in the 40-pound to 50-pound class, will be our only sure thing. Start looking around the bait pods that pop up from just outside the inlet and sometimes three to four miles out. You’ll often catch the kings right where you’re catching your threadfins. You have to figure the reason the bait is on the surface is because there’s predators underneath. Also, the artificial reefs will hold bait, cobia and mangroves.

The trolling offshore is usually quiet in August, so if you do go deep, make sure you are prepared to drop to the bottom to salvage your day. It’s a good time for some tile fishing. They are usually in the 680 feet to 740 feet depths.

If you are looking to set up for tile fishing and you don’t have an arm like a wrestler, you might invest in an electric reel. The Diawa Tanacom 1000 is a good start. Pair that with some 80-pound PowerPro on a 50-to-80-pound Bent Butt rod and your set up for deep dropping. You’ll find it satisfying to have something else to try when you’ve trolled to 600 feet without a knock down.

If there’s one thing to look forward to in August, it’s some calm water and sunny days. Throw a few extra bottles of water on the boat and stay hydrated. Also, watch out for those 3 p.m. storms, and always plan to go early and be in early. Early bird catches the worm in August. But it’s the second mouse that gets the cheese. That means it’s a good time to try some night fishing. Especially around the full moon. Despite what some might say, we do have good fishing in August. Let’s all pray the hurricanes stay away.

As always be kind to your fellow angler, you might need a tow one day.

“Fish On Gotta Go!”

FORECAST BY: Capt. Terry Wildey

Big Easy Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 538 – 1072

Email: captwildey@bellsouth.net

www.bigeasyfishingcharters.com