Sebastian Offshore: Feb. 2022

It’s been an unusually warm winter so far. Water temps that should be dropping below 70 degrees, are still 75 to 77. But that’s probably going to change in February. The cobia bite has been consistently good to great on the 85-to-90-foot reefs. Whether it’s due to the warmer water or the abundance of sharks that they seem to be hanging around, your guess is as good as mine. February is not known for its good weather, but I think when we do get a break it’s going to be good.

Look for good numbers of cobia still 85 to 90 feet. We’ve been using everything from cobia jigs to live grunts. King mackerel should be cruising through the 60-to-90-foot depths and can be located trolling strip baits or skirted ballyhoo. Once you find them, live herring or blue runners should produce the larger smoker kings.

Offshore there should be some wahoo, dolphin and sailfish on the color changes and over the rocky bottom or high peaks at 160- and 240-foot depths. Some of my best wahoo days have been in February. You’ll find if you target them, you’ll up your chances. This means trolling a bullet-headed lure in front of a ballyhoo. A heavy gauge #8 hook with a #8 or #9 wire. Always have a line down running 50 feet on the downrigger or using a 32-ounce cigar lead to get in their zone. Also speeds 8 to 10 knots will produce more bites. I’ve caught many a ‘hoo doing 13 to 15 knots.

Don’t forget to support your local tackle shop. And as always be courteous to your fellow angler. You never know when you’ll need a tow.

That’s it for now, “Fish On Gotta Go!”

FORECAST BY: Capt. Terry Wildey

Big Easy Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 538 – 1072

Email: captwildey@bellsouth.net

www.bigeasyfishingcharters.com