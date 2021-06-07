Sebastian Offshore: June 2021

June is my favorite month of the year for fishing. The good weather gets us more days offshore, combined with more consistent water quality. Warm clean water equals more consistent fishing. Live bait should be more readily present both inside and outside the inlet. The only fly in the soup would be the annual thermocline. That’s when the cold waters from the bottom in 500 feet or deeper, that averages 52 degrees, gets pushed inshore. This will shut down the bottom bite offshore.

When this happens, we have some great fishing on the 20 foot reefs off the beach. We’ll see good catches of mutton snapper, mangrove snapper and kingfish. Last year we only saw a mild thermocline but we did have a couple of days fishing the beach reefs, but it passed quickly. Other than that, we should have some good kingfish on the 80-to-90-foot reefs, bigger fish will be hitting live bait. Strip baits trolled behind a Seawitch and 3½-inch Drone Spoon works well also.

For those trolling offshore there should be some schoolie dolphin, some even into the 80- and 90-foot reefs. They are always a nice addition to the box. When you are anchored up and a school swims up. This is when it’s good to have a couple light spinners ready with a #4 or #5 Mustad short shank with a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. Have some chopped up pieces of squid ready to throw to keep their interest as well as stick on the hook to capitalize on the opportunity.

Bottom fishing should be good on the reefs in 80-to-90-foot range. Clear water is going to require light leaders and live bait to entice a bite.

As always, the ever-growing shark problem will be something to deal with. I’m hoping some group, individual or fishing club will put together a shark tournament. One tournament of 100 boats would start putting the uneven balance back where it should be. Meat from the shark could be donated to local food banks. Believe me people that are saying this is a sign of a heathy eco system do not see what is really happening out there.

As always support your local tackle shops, be courteous to your fellow anglers, one day you might need their help, be nice to your law enforcement including our FWC. They’re just doing their job.

“Fish on, gotta go!”

FORECAST BY: Capt. Terry Wildey

Big Easy Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 538 – 1072

Email: captwildey@bellsouth.net

www.bigeasyfishingcharters.com