Sebastian Offshore: June 2022

June is my favorite month of the year for fishing. The good weather gets us more days offshore, combined with more consistent water quality. Warm clean water equals a more consistent fishing. Remember though, when the water gets warm and clear, fish get picky.

Light fluorocarbon leaders and live bait will produce more bites. Fortunately, live bait should be more readily present both inside and outside the inlet. We’ll see good catches of mutton snapper, mangrove snapper and kingfish.

Last year we only saw a mild thermocline, but we did have a couple of days fishing the beach reefs, although it passed quickly. Other than that, we should have some good kingfish on the 80-to-90-foot reefs, bigger fish will be hitting live bait. Strip baits trolled behind a Seawitch and 3½-inch drone spoon works well also.

For those trolling offshore there should be some schooly dolphin some even into the 80- and 90-foot reefs. They’re always a nice addition to the box. When your anchored up and a school swims up, this is when it’s good to have a couple light spinners ready with a #4 or #5 Mustad Short Shank with a 30-pound fluorocarbon leader. Have some chopped up pieces of squid ready to throw to keep their interest as well as to stick on the hook to capitalize on the opportunity.

Bottom fishing should be good on the reefs in the 80- to 90-foot range. clear water is going to require light leaders and live bait to entice a bite there as well.

As always, the ever-growing shark problem will be something to deal with. If there’s any upside to the abundance of sharks, it’s that they’ve had cobia traveling with them. There’s a thin line between fishing heavy enough line to horse the fish in before the sharks eat them yet light enough to get the fish to bite. I’m hoping some group, individual or fishing club will put together a shark tournament. One tournament of 100 boats would start putting the uneven balance back where it should be. Meat from the shark could be donated to local food banks. Believe me people that are saying this is a sign of a heathy ecosystem do not see what’s really happening out there.

As always, support your local tackle shops, be courteous to your fellow anglers, one day you might need their help, be nice to your law enforcement including our FWC. They’re just doing their job.

“Fish on, gotta go!”

