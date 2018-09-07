Sebastian Offshore: Sept. 2018

September is a great month to fish offshore of Sebastian. There are usually lots of flat calm days if the tropical storms steer clear of us. Take a look at the offshore reefs in the 40- to 90-foot range for amberjack and cobia. Drift along and work a buck tail fast or drag a live threadfin. Kingfish can be thick too. If you mark some fish up in the water column, try anchoring and chumming them up. A chumblock or diced sardines will work wonders. Throw a livie or a jig when they appear behind the boat. Try the closer in reefs along the beach when the cold-water upwelling is in effect. Mangrove and mutton snapper will be caught by anglers that downsize their tackle. Try some fluorocarbon, small hook and live shrimp in close and get out early in the morning for these weary fish.

When the mullet run starts, it will really get things going along the beaches. Schools of big tarpon will pound on the big schools of mullet giving their location away. Be prepared to cover some ground to find them. Pitch a big mullet into the melee, using an 8/0 circle hook and 8-feet of 60- to 80-pound mono leader. Blacktip and spinner sharks are good sport in these same pods of mullet. The speed and acrobatics of these gamesters rivals a tarpon. The same tarpon rig will work for them and you can use a big piece of bluefish or other fresh bait. Use a couple feet of wire leader if you want to eliminate some cut offs. Let the shark eat the bait for a good while before getting tight with the circle hook. The mullet will also bring the big kings in along the beach. Try slow trolling and drifting some mullet in that 30- to 40-foot range for the big smokers. A king rig with #4 wire and #3 hook with a stout treble hook trailer will do the trick. Trolling a couple heavy duty lipped plugs will catch a variety of fish in this range too including big jacks, barracuda and cobia. Snook can be in this same area way up in the surf. Throw a live mullet or your favorite snook plug in there. A long casting fishing outfit is useful here. Be careful of the breaking waves. They can pop up unexpectedly when a set of swells move in.

Well offshore watch out for shrimp boats in the 130-foot range. Throughout the day and especially early, these boats will hold bonito, blackfin tuna and even pods of cobia. Chumming with chunks of cut bait will often get things going. Have a jig ready for the cobes. Trolling in this same area is a good idea. A small dark feather fished way back is a good way to pick up the blackfins. Sailfish and dolphin will be around too.

Best of luck out there and go make some memories with family and friends!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Randy Lang

Sebastian Gypsy Fishing Charters

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sebastianfishingcharter.com