Saturday, Sunday Sept. 22,23 – “Safelight” – 3rd Annual Enigma Fishing Open…

Saturday, Sunday September 22, 23- “Safelight” both days for the 3rd Annual Enigma Fishing Open Bass Tournament. Hosted at Lakefront Park in downtown Kissimmee on Lake Toho. 1st Place is Guaranteed $2,200 BUCKS!! This is a 2 angler Team event, Heaviest 5 bass limit per day, $130 entry fee must be paid by check before September 17th. Contact Rich Patterson at 407-394-4474 for info or to register or pay cash at the ramp the day of the event. This event is partnered with Mission-22 who helps our Veterans end the war against Veteran Suicide. Join the staff of Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine for this great cause. Visit Enigmafishing for complete details.