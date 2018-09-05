September Fly Fishing Report

by Henry Cowen

September in North Georgia is one of those transitional months where some years we might start to see a little topwater activity shaping up by the latter part of the month and other years we see nothing really happening until the temperatures cool down. What you positively can count on about September is that we are closer to October (which is the true start of striper season). September is the one month where you hope to start to see the changes in the season taking place on all our area lakes.

As a North Georgia fly angler, you have a few options to keep an eye out for when fishing our area lakes and rivers. Fishing for carp has anglers getting in their last licks of the season. If the night time temperatures start to cool slightly, the carp will again take one more look at the flats for a meal before heading back into the river itself to find some food.

Not only are the carp anglers getting in their last licks, but so too are the river rats who search for stripers in the shallows before they make their journey south to get back to the lakes they call home for the next nine months. The Lanier stripers that have spent most of their summer in and around Helen are making their way back down toward the big lake. Same holds true for the West Point stripers that resided in and around Sandy Springs and Buckhead. For river fisherman, the best news of all is that September does not have as much pressure on the river fish as July and August does. Less pressure on a river usually means better fishing!

September can certainly be considered as the transition month. It is also the time of the season when hybrids may begin their topwater ritual on Lake Allatoona, Lake Oconee and Lake Hartwell. While most of our impoundments throughout North Georgia will see cooler nighttime temperatures, those impoundments further south may have to wait until October for the changes to begin. Those lakes that will see changes occur will begin to notice cooler lake surface water temperatures down into the low 80’s, and with any luck, by the end of the month maybe even the upper 70’s.

Combine lower surface water temperatures with the lakes where the Corp of Engineers start to pull down water and you have the perfect environment for hybrids to start hitting the surface. This can lead to some fast and exciting topwater action. The fish are feeding on threadfin shad that range in the 1” to 3” size. It is a perfect opportunity for fly anglers to get in some great fishing. You can expect that from first light until 9am and then again from 5pm until dark will see the most action. Combine that with a new or full moon phase and there is a good chance you will see surface feeding hybrids. Even conventional anglers can get in on this great fishery. Just have a medium to medium light tackle outfit rigged with 10-pound test and a casting bubble along with a small fly and you will be set.

Fly anglers should arm themselves with a 6-8 weight fly rod, intermediate fly line and a few small flies to be in the game. Best flies are small Clousers, Albie Anchovies and Somethin’ Else patterns. Lakes like Hartwell, Clark Hill, Carters, West Point and Allatoona (yes the dead-sea!) will see this topwater action. Lake Lanier, while not a hybrid lake will see similar action with spotted bass schooling in September. With any luck you might even see small stripers in the 2 to 5-pound class hitting the surface by the end of the month. Use the same tactics that applies for hybrids and you too can get in on this action.

What this means for Lanier striper anglers is that you need to keep an eye out for surface feeding fish all over the south end of the lake. From Browns Bridge south to Buford Dam and everywhere in-between is the area you might find surface feeding stripers. I would key in on the area around Three Sisters as a good starting point. Afternoons will be the time to look for these surface feeders (especially if they are pulling water from Buford Dam). You can call Buford Dam before you decide to go and see when they will actually start pulling water.

Once we get toward the end of September, some folks will pull out their medium heavy tackle and start fishing at night for striped bass using Bomber Long A lures. While it might be just a tad early for this next pattern to heat up, you just never know when Lanier stripers will decide that fall is upon us.

One thing I love about September is it also means our beloved Georgia Bull Dawgs will begin their new season and BEAT ALABAMA THIS YEAR! I fully expect an 11 or 12 win season for Kirby and the boys. By the time UGA is 9-0 it won’t be long before the terns and gulls are back on the pond helping us locate the striped demons. That is why I truly love September! We are simply getting closer to kick off on the pond. GOOOOOO DAWGS, SICK’EM and hope to see you on the pond!