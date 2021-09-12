Shoreline / Bridges Aug. 2021

August’s fishing forecast will consist of catch and release snook around your local bridges and jetties. The outgoing tide should be best. Be on the lookout for a silver king, also known as tarpon. This fish will give you everything you want as a land-based angler. I like throwing big swim baits and small plugs to these fish. Focusing on afternoon fishing trips, the summertime thunderstorms will really get the fish fired up for a great evening bite. Make sure you bring heavy tackle; you do not want to be under-gunned.

I also enjoy bass fishing this time of year, walking local ponds and canals. Throwing frogs or weedless twitch baits will be very productive. This can also be an afternoon thing. Wade fishing in the morning along the east side of the Indian River lagoon throwing topwater plugs at first light for big seatrout and snook will always be something exciting way to start your day.

August can be extremely hot so getting out at night is something that will be very productive during the summer months.

There will also be a lot of bait fish showing up as we are getting closer to the mullet run. August will start the action and September and October should be on fire for some insane mullet run action.

Good luck on your next adventure and always remember to support the belly of a big fish when you are taking a photo. This is very important to help improve the fish’s survival rate.

Call me anytime if you ever want to experience what South Florida has to offer from land.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

