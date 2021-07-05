Shoreline/Bridges: July 2021

Tarpon



Tarpon



Tarpon



Fishing in July is an interesting. Windows of opportunity can be small but also very productive. Understanding fish patterns when the heat factor is through the roof is important. Some fish will prefer the heat. snapper fishing around some of your jetties and bridges can be amazing during the heat of the day. It will drive fish to structure and to deeper bodies of water. Fishing low light mornings or evenings can spread out fish. Understanding these patterns will help you focus on different locations during the day.

Snook and tarpon on the beach will sometimes feed all day. The snook are getting fat for their spawn so please treat them with care supporting their belly during a photo and trying not to fight them for long periods of time which will stress them out and increase the possibly get them being eaten by a big shark.

Tarpon typically migrate and are always on the move. Following the fish and keeping up with them moving from beach to beach will be important for you to land the silver king. During this time, they can be focused on some of the smaller forage that will be around. Three-inch to four-inch baits will be what you want to use. There will also be some sharks following the tarpon so be on high alert if you are in the water with some of these fish wading.

Nighttime fishing around the bridges and jetties for flounder, snapper and grouper will be something I try to focus on this month. These fish will follow the migration pattern of baby turtles.

Fishing in the river along some of the flats close to an inlet will give you great opportunity for lots of different species of fish, as lots of bait will be flushing through the inlets.

This is That’s R-Man Land-Based Fishing over and out. Good luck on your next adventure.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080