Shoreline Report By: Paul Presson

John’s Pass is located between Treasure Island and Madeira Beach, Florida. The pass was created by a hurricane in 1848. Today, the legends of John Levique still vary. Some say he came to purchase land, some that he was a turtle farmer, and some say he was a pirate, it all makes for great folklore. He and his companion Joseph Silva discovered John’s Pass on a return trip from New Orleans. There are myths that John Levique buried treasure at the exact location of the newly formed pass. These legends are the reason for the naming of John’s Pass.

It is hard to believe that an area right in the heart of beach tourism could be a productive fishing spot. The swift moving water at depths up to 14 feet make for a great entry and exit for fish into Boca Ciega Bay. John’s Pass Park in Madeira Beach provides access to a sandy area under the bridge and the rocky area closer to the mouth. There are also two small jetties on either side of the pass. The grounds have limited paid parking and offer a pavilion and restrooms. Parking can also be accessed on the other side of the road at John’s Pass village.

Free-lining live bait or throwing lures can be very effective at the pass. Trout and snook are plentiful if fished for at the right time. The area is very rocky, make sure to use heavy leader line to avoid breaking off on the rocks and bridge structures. John’s Pass can be more than difficult to fish on weekends, during the daytime hours, the crowds and boat traffic can be overwhelming.

If deep sea fishing is your thing, you are at the right place, Hubbard’s Marina can accommodate all of your offshore fishing needs. Boats, kayaks, party vessels, and nature trips, are also available along the boardwalk. After a long day of fishing, the John’s Pass village boasts many different eating establishments. Some of these restaurants will even cook up your catch of the day.

If you are spending some quality time at the beach, make sure to take advantage of the angling possibilities at John’s Pass.

snook on rocks image insert text: John Sasser using a Penn Fierce 9-foot moderate action rod, Penn Fierce 5000 reel, 30-pound Power Pro, 60-pound fluoro leader, and GSJ Flair Hawk

snook at night image insert text: Angelo Rivero using an 8-foot Shimano Teramar rod, Van Staal VSB100 reel with 30-pound Ohero braid attached to 80-pound Eagle Claw mono using a uni to uni knot. The lure was a 1-ounce GSJ butterscotch body/white tail.