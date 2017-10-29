SHS Tournament From an Angels Perspective

On October 14, 2017 I got to participate in my first Sister’s helping Sisters fishing tournament. The day started at 6:30 in the morning in a nice fishing boat with a professional fishing guide. As someone who hasn’t used a popping cork in over 10 years I was both hesitant and at a disadvantage when we first cast our lines, however after the first catch I was excited and ready to cast again. The second spot we anchored at we hit a small school of reds and a couple of trout.

After an hour we moved back to the original spot and caught more reds and a few more trout before moving on to the final spot of the morning. The final anchor point was at a new island better known as Mid-Bay which is part of the Port of Houston (if memory serves) and maintained by the Galveston Army Corps of Engineers. While anchored there Chanci and I hooked into more fish. The most memorable was at the same time she was reeling in a trout I was reeling in a 27” red drum. After fighting this fish from one side of the boat to the other we were down to the small shrimp and ready to head in. After hours on the water, several pounds of shrimp, a cooler full of tournament winning reds and trout we were ready for weigh-in.

Back on shore our guide went to clean up any fish that we decided not to use at the weigh in and clean up his boat. Chanci and I headed to Bayshore park in San Leon to wait for time to weigh-in our stringer and red fish. At 23.10 lbs we were able to take first place over the guided entries, first place for an 8.8 lb red, and third place for a 2.10 lb trout. Having never been in a tournament before all that was going through my mind was “Oh my God, we won”.

Not only did Sister’s Helping Sisters make this angel feel special by finding me a spot in this tournament but they showed a unified front to all in attendance. So with this a very special thank you to our fishing guide, Charles Maher, and another to Sisters Helping Sisters angel mother Jaton Liner for a wonderful day.

Sisters Helping Sisters raises money twice a year by hosting Fishing Tournaments, a Motorcycle Fun Ran and a Trade Show to benefit women battling breast cancer. SHS fishing tournaments are held in March and in October. The October fishing tournament is a ladies only fishing tournament. SHS has been hosting these events for over 5 years and has raised over $150,000 that goes directly into the hands of local women fighting breast cancer. Coastal Angler was honored to fish in this tournament and plans on fishing the tournament again in March 2018.

