Great Smoky Mountain National Park – Tennessee Side

By Chad Fouts

The National Park has been about all that is fishing well. Many days of rain has kept the water up and cool,even though some days too high. As far as what to use, the dry fly bite has definitely increased. But because the water level has been so high, double nymph rigs have been our best friend. A lot of the fish we caught were within 10ft of the angler. Just another reason we like high and stained water. The pats rubber leg and squirmy worm would be our victors in the most used flies this month. For those of you who are interested in dry fly, fishing yellow and olive patterns should be your color choices! Try using any type of yellow sally pattern or never-sink caddis, large olive stimulator with a dropper underneath. With high water we have also been throwing large hopper patterns and doing well. Little River has been fishing really well and producing not only good quality fish but fantastic numbers. Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon river has been producing, as always, great numbers in low and high elevation. For the brookie fans, Road Prong and Sam’s Creek are still your golden ticket.

Smallmouth

This water has been greatly affected by the amount of rain we have gotten. We are fishing this but in very short windows when it gets less muddy. When it does we are throwing bright white or silver searching patterns such as Murdich Minnows or Clouser Minnows. Topwater fishing has also been good in slower, shallower water with big poppers or divers getting some violent takes from true trophy smallies. As the water warms through the summer and the smallmouth become more and more elusive gar and carp inhabit the normal smallmouth haunts allowing for some exciting warm water fishing all summer long!

Holston River

The Holston River has been fishing amazing when not on full generation. We are catching great numbers and some nice size fish! They are eager to eat, especially around Indian Cave. Smallmouth bite on this river is pretty good below Nances Ferry.While floating the river it is good to have a few different set ups, a dry dropper rig and of course streamers. When you are wading Euro nymphing has proven very effective on this river.

If you have any questions about fishing in this area give us a call (865)436-8746.

Chad Fouts is the Fly Shop Manager at Smoky Mountain Anglers in Gatlinburg. He is a self described Fly Fishing Junkie.