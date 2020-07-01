South County Inshore & Freshwater: July 2020

By Capt. Patrick Smith Contributing Writer

July can be a great month for fishing, getting up early and beating the heat is the trick. Sometimes, I launch the boat at 3am when it’s a cool 90 degrees and the snook are chewing. Once the water temps get too high, it is best to lay up and wait for the evening. There should be plenty of tarpon and snook hanging out around the jetties and bridges. Work the shadow lines with a Bomber Magnum, a Yo-Zuri Crystal Minnow and big swim baits that move some water. It is not snook season, so take care to revive the fish before release. They might be spawning, and safe handling will ensure future generations.

The freshwater scene is going to be all about the peacock bass and clown knifefish. They will be on ledges, edges and in the shade under docks hanging out waiting to ambush whatever is unlucky enough to get close. Some of my favorites now are twitch baits, unweighted flukes and firetiger jerk baits.

Capt. Patrick Smith

www.swamptosea.com • 561-503-0848