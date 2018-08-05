South Indian River: August 2018

As summer continues to bring the daily chance of afternoon rains and thunderstorms, fishing will take the usual second-seat to the opening of lobster season. It has been a wet season this year with lots of afternoon activity. Expect lots of boats on the water each day as they head out in search of the spiny critters. Practice safe boating tactics and don’t be in a hurry to get out there. Those dog days of August will continue with hot weather, so take the normal precautions while on the water.

Trout and snapper will continue to be the best bite around the river. Top water lures, like the D.O.A. Airhead or Bait Buster, fished early, followed by a D.O.A. shrimp or C.A.L. jerk bait will be productive on the grass flats. Water quality has been very good this year to date, but with all the hot weather the water temps have been higher than normal. Queen’s Cove, Bear Point and Harbor Branch are usually active with trout. Fish shallow early and move to the edges of the flats as the sun warms thing up each day. Look for sand holes on the grass flats. Trout love to sit in them and wait for the tide to bring their food to them. We have enjoyed a good amount of big trout this year on the flats. This month will provide great weather in the mornings for fishing the river.

Head out to the docks along the river for snook, snapper, sheepshead and redfish. Some big fish will be hanging under the shady areas around many of the docks along the river from Vero to Stuart. Fish your lures slowly. If you use the tide in your favor, the lure will remain under the dock longer and give you a better chance at hooking up. Snook will be active around the jetties, bridges and docks of the river. Live baits, Terror Eyz and Bait Busters will all work well for you. As the rainy season continues, try some of the spillways when the water is actively running over them. A root beer Terror Eyz is a great lure around those areas.

Bridges will hold some nice snapper during the month along with some sheepshead and black drum. The turning basin should become alive with glass minnows and a variety of predators to feed on them. Again, the fresh water runoff will play a part in determining where to fish this month. Everything on the water loves to eat those glass minnows. Fish the edges of the bait pods and you should find some predators hanging out there waiting to feed. The edges of the channel will also be holding lots of snapper around any of the structure or rocks.

Make it a point to keep hydrated and lathered up with sunscreen. Take those precautions early so that the end of your day will be as enjoyable as the beginning. Sunburn or sun poisoning isn’t any fun and can become dangerous to your health. Drink plenty of water or Gatorade. Have fun this month and good fishing!

Remember, as always, fishing is not just another hobby……it’s an ADVENTURE!

