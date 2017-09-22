South Indian River: Sept. 2017

September is always an exciting month to fish along the Treasure Coast. Anglers eagerly await the arrival of the annual fall mullet run. The beaches and rivers will be filled with mullet and you can find lots of predators following the bait this month. Look for tarpon, snook, jacks, bluefish and many other species feeding on the mullet. Top water and suspending lures work fantastic. Try a D.O.A. Baitbuster or Big Fish lure while fishing around the large schools of mullet. It’s a great time to fish early mornings along the beach. The fish will be cornering the bait along the surf and action can be fun and exciting.

Snook season opens again on September 1st. Anglers have been patiently awaiting the chance at keeping a slot fish for dinner. A few things to keep in mind while you are anxiously getting ready for the start of the season are making sure your license and snook permit are not outdated. Know the slot size, which is 28-inches to 32-inches and a 1 fish per day limit. Check your rods, reels and fishing line. Don’t lose that keeper fish because of something that you could have avoided by a little preparation. Remember that there will be lots of anglers heading out the first several days of the season. Have fun and be safe!

You will be able to find some redfish schools this month as they gather up to head out to the ocean. Look around the shallow sandy flats for them to be feeding. D.O.A. 2 ¾-inch shrimp or C.A.L. jerk baits can coax them into biting. Trout will continue to bite around the usual flats like Bear Point, Harbor Branch and Round Island. Deadly Combos fished on the edges of the bait schools will find some action with trout and other species. Snapper can be found along channel edges and around structure. Sheepshead, drum and snapper can be caught on the catwalks of the bridges. Live or dead shrimp will find these fish.

September Tip: Fish the bait schools! It’s easy to spot the bait this time of year. If you don’t find bait around your favorite fishing spot, you will most likely not find many fish there. Move around if you need to do so to find active bait. Fish love this time of year and they are out there gorging themselves on the bait in anticipation of the coming winter months. Try a C.A.L. Airhead or D.O.A. Bait Buster around the mullet schools. Early mornings can be exciting on the flats. You can find big fish in shallow water around the bait pods. It has been a long hot summer and finally temperatures will begin to mellow out and water temperatures will get back to normal. It’s a great time of year to be fishing!

Remember, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE! Good fishing and be safe!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

Captain Charlie’s Fish Tales Charters

Telephone: (772) 284-3852

Website: www.fishtalescharter.com

Email: captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com