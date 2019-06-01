June brings about hot summer days and great fishing action around the Treasure Coast. It’s a time to get out early or late in the day and avoid the afternoon heat. Winds will be the calmest of the year so far and water temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 80s most days. June is an awesome month to enjoy the fishing in the area.

Redfish, trout, snook and tarpon will be the main targets this month. Redfish will be hanging around mangroves, grass flats and docks. D.O.A. Shrimp or C.A.L. Shad Tails are the perfect lures to target reds. I like root beer or copper colors. Most of the redfish will be slot sized fish. Trout will be feeding on the grass flats both early and late in the day. Top water lures are the best choices for trout with switching to D.O.A. Paddle Tails once the sun rises up high. Start shallow and move out to three-to-five feet as the temperature heats up. The D.O.A. Deadly Combo is a great way to search out the sea trout on the flats.

Snook will be found around bridges, inlets and sea walls in June. Live bait or D.O..A Terror-Eyz are great ways to fish for snook. Don’t forget that the season is closed, so handle the fish carefully and get them released quickly. Night fishing will also be one of the best times to snook fish. Look for tarpon along the beaches, inlets and channels. Live and cut bait or D.O.A. TerrorEyz are some of the popular choices for tarpon. Look for jacks, ladyfish and mackerel in the inlets as well.

Make sure you take plenty of water with you. It will be hot out there. Drink plenty of fluids to keep yourself hydrated and reduce the risk of heat stroke. Slather on lots of sunscreen! Sunburn isn’t a good feeling at the end of the good day of fishing. A little common sense and a few minutes can a big difference. Make that part of preparations for your adventures on the water. It will just make a great day even better!

Remember, as always, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE!

Good fishing!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

Captain Charlie’s Fish Tales Charters

