South Indian River Lagoon: Dec. 2020

What a strange year 2020 has been. I could never imagine what this year turn into. COVID and elections have affected everything in our lives, and we are just hoping things will be better in 2021. It has been a good year for fishing despite what is happening around us. December should prove to be an awesome month to fish.

Snook season closes on December 15, but many anglers will still play catch and release with them. Fishing around bridges, docks and inlets can bring great action with snook hanging around the deeper waters of the river. Trout, redfish and snook will be targets throughout the winter. Trout will tend to hang around the deeper cuts of the river. Move off to three to six feet of water for trout. Live shrimp on popping corks or D.O.A. Deadly Combos will work the best for them.

Redfish can be found around local docks during the winter months and a live shrimp or D.O.A. Shrimp can entice them into striking. Don’t forget about the deeper cuts along the mangroves for redfish and snook in December. A mild winter will have them feeding in the shallows this month.

Pompano are already arriving in the area and not only provide great fishing action. Spanish mackerel and bluefish will continue to hang out in their favorite haunts of the river. Drum and sheepshead are arriving early again this year. Fish around docks, channel edges or bridges for these tasty fish. Jacks and ladyfish will be plentiful for anglers wanting fast action. There is a good variety of fish to target on any given day in any kind of weather conditions.

Remember, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

