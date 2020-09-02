South Indian River Lagoon: Sept. 2020

With COVID-19 still affecting the Treasure Coast, more people have turned to fishing to get out of the house. August was a super-hot month! September will continue to be warm, but the fishing on the Indian River Lagoon is always exciting. It’s a great time of year to target tarpon, snook and redfish around the Treasure Coast. Lots of bait has arrived in the area and the predators are chasing it both in the river and on the beach. Water temperatures will continue to be warm. Temps have been in the upper 80s lately. It is always best to fish early or late in the day. The fall mullet run begins this month and that will bring exciting action to the area. I love fishing in September!

Fish the shallow water early. Look for redfish around docks and mangroves this month. They like the shade these areas offer, and you can get a nice redfish fishing live bait, D.O.A. shrimp and C.A.L. grub tails. The trout bite improved this year and you can find some nice fish around Bear Point, Harbor Branch or Round Island flats. Fish top water early and switch to D.O.A. shrimp or C.A.L. jerk baits as the sun warms up.

Snook season opens again September 1. Live bait, D.O.A. TerrorEyz and assorted other favorites used around jetties, bridges and sea walls can get you hooked up to that slot fish. Make sure you are prepared for the season and check your equipment. It’s always good to check your license and snook stamp, too.

Fish the bait schools! It’s easy to spot the bait this time of year. The fall mullet run is going on strong in September. If you do not find bait around your favorite fishing spot, you will most likely not find many fish there. Move around if you need to find active bait. Fish love this time of year and they are out there gorging themselves on the bait in anticipation of the coming winter months. Water temperatures will begin to mellow out and will get back to normal. It’s a great time of year to be fishing!

Remember, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE! Good fishing, be safe.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Charlie Conner

www.fishtalescharter.com

captaincharlie@fishtalescharter.com

772-284-3852