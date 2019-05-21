South Indian River: May 2019

The winds of spring have left us, and May brings warm temperatures and lots of great fishing action around the Treasure Coast. Water temps have risen, and the fish are hungry this month. May is one of my favorite months to fish in the Indian River Lagoon with many opportunities to catch lots of different species.

One of my favorite fish to target this month is redfish. They will be more active this month and you can fish for them around docks, mangroves and grass flats. Some good choices for lures will be gold spoons and the D.O.A. 2 ¾-inch shrimp. Redfish will be active on the grass flats through most of the day. They also like to hang under docks and mangroves as the heat of the day arrives.

Snook fishing will be good this month with night or early morning the best times to fish tor linesiders. The season will close May 31, so it will be the last chance for a slot fish before fall. The inlet, bridges, seawalls and docks are all great places to target snook. Live bait, D.O.A. Bait Busters and feather jigs are among the most popular favorites with snook anglers.

Indian River Lagoon trout will feed on top water at first light and live shrimp on popping corks during the day. As the sun rises, head off the shallow flats to deeper water in the two- to four-foot range. We have had some nice gator trout of late and should see some still big trout throughout the month of May. I have had great success with C.A.L. jerk baits and Deadly Combos this year in place of live shrimp. If you are using live baits, try big shrimp or pilchards on the flats. Look for clean water and good grass to have your best results.

Bridges will hold sheepshead and drum, while snapper will be moving into the river along with flounder. Jacks and ladyfish will be just about everywhere creating havoc all over the river. Beaches will produce whiting with catches of Spanish mackerel and bluefish along with some pompano. Tarpon will begin their trek into the river and you can start looking for them in the St Lucie River, Big and Little Mud areas and the channels of the river. May is a great month to fish the Treasure Coast!

As always, remember, fishing is not just another hobby, it’s an ADVENTURE!

Good Fishing and be safe.

