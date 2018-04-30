Spawn Season Excitement

By Scott Norton

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally here and the game is on! Monsters from the deep are coming out of hiding to quench a hunger for the spawn ahead. Anglers everyone have waited for this moment all winter long and it’s finally here. This is the start of a hopeful year as potential trophies and memories will be made.

The winter was so harsh this year with old man winter not letting up. The weather had so many ups and downs that even the anglers were as confused as the fish. Tough conditions have remained into April with dangerous winds and cold weather. The lower elevations seemed more suitable for fishing to play into more favorable conditions. Pond fishing was another option if you had to get the deed done.

The water temperature stalled around the forties and lower fifties, which created a rollercoaster warming trend. Male Largemouth bass are moving in the shallows, looking to load up on protein to fuel the spawn. Once the beds are made, the bass fast until the eggs hatch and even then they protect the fry. The cold weather has lasted into this stage of the pre-spawn, making the bite very weak at times.

Planning ahead for warming trends will give you a better yield with your time being of importance. Not all of us make a living from fishing, so those of us taking vacation time from our day jobs have to plan very carefully if we want to make our time on the water count. An open schedule is the best plan for this spring to hit those windows of opportunity, such as warm prefrontal conditions alongside moon phase. Be prepared to finesse fish and use reaction baits such as rip baits and crankbaits. It’s all about putting the odds in your favor.

When the bite is on, you can catch them on just about every bait you own. Personally, I like to use a search bait to find them and then use finesse techniques to load the boat up. Stick to what works for you because we all have that one bait we are most confident in.

You’ll find that all these fish are scattered from the main lake to the backs of creeks. The bigger bass seem to be hanging out on points and laydowns next to the points on the main lake. Fish from main points to secondary points until you run into a bunch of hungry bass. Enjoy your time with family and friends and introduce someone to fishing to keep this sport alive.

Scott Norton is a native of Western North Carolina. Born in Asheville, NC, he is a long time avid hunter, angler, and weekend warrior.