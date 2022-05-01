Species Spotlight–Sandhill Crane By: Wes Tallyn

Sandhill Cranes are a native bird species occurring, at times, throughout much of North America. They’re easily identified by their large size (some reaching four feet tall), gray body and red patch on top of the head. A few birds will also have a brown staining on the sides. They can be identified in flight by having their neck extended straight as opposed to a heron or egret with a bent neck.

Most of the individuals will Summer in Canada and Alaska and Winter in places like Texas, Arizona and Florida. One exception to this rule is a sub-population that spends their entire year in Central Florida.

The birds nest along freshwater marsh edges in the Winter months and begin raising their young called “colts” in the spring. Typically, there are one or two colts for each breeding pair but, in rare cases, there may be three. The young leave the nest immediately and begin learning the feeding habits from their protective parents.

The Sandhill Cranes feed on insects found in wetland areas, but will also eat seeds such as acorns. The cranes face issues with habitat destruction from pollution and over development, but their population numbers in North America are still high.

Getting out to local parks with wetlands or looking out over pastures in low lying areas are great places to see Sandhill Cranes. Keep your head up during morning and evening hours, and you will likely see them in your area.