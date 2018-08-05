Spending August’s Dog Days Fishing on the Internet

by Andrew A. Cox

I have written about this topic for this magazine in the past. The hot, uncomfortable days of August may be a good time to revisit this topic. I am always surprised about the wealth of angling information available via the Internet. This information runs the range from instruction on fishing and fishing techniques to review and purchase of various angling products.

Over the past couple of years, I have been using and learning more about Facebook. There are many group Facebook pages applicable to fishing. These are as varied as the wide range of fishing areas and interests. I particularly enjoy the posts and photographs pertinent to flyfishing for panfish, trout, and other flyfishing sites, as well as both freshwater and saltwater fishing pages/groups. Facebook viewers can learn new techniques and locales from these sites. The pictures, videos, and fly tying instructions available within the various fly fishing Facebook groups have allowed me to expand my fly tying repertoire. Some of these fishing groups specialize in local waters such as the Chattahoochee Valley Fly Anglers, Ozark Smallmouth Anglers, or Alabama Rivers. There are even Facebook groups specific for the type of watercraft that you enjoy angling such as kayak anglers, etc.

You Tube is a great tool relative to fishing instruction. Step by step audio-visual instruction is available on a wide range of angling topics. I have accessed the instructions for improving my fly casting techniques as well as fly tying instruction for specific flies.

Several electronic fishing magazine sites are on-line, some being free of charge. This magazine, The Angler and The Coastal Angler, are available electronically. Some are magazines with an editorial board and staff while others are supported by angling guides, fishing organizations, or state wildlife or outdoor agencies. Examples include Southern Trout, and Southern Saltwater Fly Fishing.

State wildlife agencies typically have good websites with a wealth of information on angling, particularly for a particular state. Georgia’s http://georgiawildlife.com and Alabama’s http://outdoorsalabama.com provide information for most fishable water in Georgia and Alabama.

There are many other angling sites to explore on the Internet. Blogs, ListServes, Twitter, and similar sites can be explored by the computer or cell phone savvy angler wishing to further one’s angling knowledge base. Using a computer or cellular telephone search engine such as Google or Yahoo will reveal many fishing oriented sites for anglers to explore.

This month is usually hot across the South making most days uncomfortable for angling. Sitting in your air conditioned home or office identifying and reading various fishing topics may be a good distraction to spend the hot days of August.

Author’s Note: Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and several Caribbean islands. He enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing for bass, bream, crappie, trout, redfish, and speckled trout using fly, baitcasting, and spinning equipment. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at [email protected]