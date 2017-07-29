Spiny Lobster, Avocado and Grapefruit Salad

Although grilled, steamed and baked lobster are our favorite way to enjoy spiny lobster tails, sometimes topping the sweet succulent lobster meat on top of a fresh green salad can be pretty awesome as well. Grab an avocado, a fresh grapefruit, some baby arugula and a few other pantry staples and you’ll have a nice side salad that just takes minutes to whip up.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 teaspoons shallots, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon table salt
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ cups spiny lobster meat, cooked and chilled
- 2 cups baby arugula
- 1 ripe avocado half, peeled and sliced
- 1 pink grapefruit, peeled and sectioned
- sea salt to taste
DIRECTIONS
- Combine shallots, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl.
- Add oil in a stream, whisking to blend.
- Set aside.
- Slice cooked lobster meat into 1/2-inch-thick medallions.
- Arrange arugula, avocado slices, lobster slices and grapefruit sections on two salad plates; drizzle with shallot-lemon dressing.
- Add sea salt to taste and serve.
SOURCE: FreshFromFlorida.com