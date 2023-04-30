Spring Tarpon

by: Captain Terry Fisher

The months of May and June will again bring the largest and most spectacular Tarpon migration on the North American Continent to SW Florida waters. These large migrating fish will infiltrate the beaches, Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor with a tenacity and volume that one can only experience here. This display of grandeur will be at its best in Boca Grande Pass (‘the Pass’) and will last for a couple of months (May and June) in large numbers. ‘The Pass’ becomes home to the best Tarpon fishing on planet earth, and it is right here in our ‘back yard’. Whether a fisherman or not, the natural display of this fish migration is second to none and is well worth seeing, if not fishing.

This is the ‘Promise Land’ for big game anglers looking for the ‘Holy Grail’ (‘The Experience of a Lifetime’). There are challenges at every turn when fishing ‘The Pass’ to hook and/or land a Silver King. Hooking a Tarpon is a world away from actually landing one. Nonetheless, one will experience a euphoria of the highest magnitude, hooking what I believe, is the toughest game fish on the planet to land. Without a guide, many anglers will try year after year with no success. The reason for the failure is lack of experience and knowledge, especially in ‘The Pass’. ‘The Pass’ requires one to learn to fish totally different ways from fishing for Tarpon off of the beaches, in Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor.

I have spent 16 years learning some basics to take clients to Boca Grande Pass to experience this awesome spectacle. Over the years, I have hired and fished with the best Tarpon guides that I know to gain more knowledge to provide the ultimate experience to clients wanting to catch a Tarpon in ‘The Pass’. However, fishing Boca Grande Pass is an experience over and above fishing for Tarpon off of the beaches, in Pine Island Sound or Charlotte Harbor. It is not for the ‘faint of heart’ or those with physical disabilities.

In this regard, there are lots of opportunity for those that can’t or do not want to fish Boca Grande Pass and still catch a ‘Tarpon of a Lifetime’. The larger migrating Tarpon will inhabit our waters from May through June. The breeders are migrating from the Florida Straits up the Gulf of Mexico and will be anywhere from 200 yards off of the beaches of the outer islands of Sanibel, Captiva, North Captiva, Cayo Costa as well as throughout Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor as they make their way to ‘The Pass’, offering a more relaxing experience while utilizing different and proven techniques. Tarpon anglers will avoid the crowded venue of Boca Grande and have an equal opportunity to catch a Tarpon. Few guides like myself fish both venues on a regular basis so as to accommodate both demanding and less demanding anglers. This being written; everyone has an equal chance of catching a ‘Tarpon of a Lifetime’. Just let your guide know your pleasure and hire a guide that has the best chance of success.

During May, Tarpon are not the only species to target. May is one of the best months to fish for inshore species and well as reef fish offshore. Large Seatrout are on the grass flats in Pine Island Sound. They are available for harvest. Look for them in 3-5ft. of water. Light tackle with a small jig head, under a popping cork with shrimp is a great way to catch one’s limit.

Spanish Mackerel and Pompano may well provide optional enjoyment in the passes, just off the beaches and the grass flats of Pine Island Sound.

Offshore, the waters are warm and anglers need to venture out to at least 50ft. of water for decent sizes of Mangrove, Grunts and Lane Snappers. I suggest anglers target keeper Grouper and larger snappers in 85 to 120 ft. of water due to the warmer water temperatures this season. The warmer the water, the deeper and farther out anglers need to venture.

This is Captain Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters, LLC. In addition to chartering on my vessel, I am available as ‘Captain for Hire’ on your vessel (by the hour) both inshore and offshore to demonstrate safety, proven fishing techniques, locations and strategies to ensure that your every fishing adventure is a success. Check out my website at www.fishfacecharters.com. Call me at 239-357-6829 or email me at fishfacechartes@yahoo.com to book a charter.