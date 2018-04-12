St. Marks April Fishing Report



Finally. April is here. Let’s have a warm and windless April, please. Last month was surprisingly cold, and water temps dropped back to cold. The fish moved back to the creeks and ditches, waiting for some 80 degree days. We should see them this month.

April should have the trout bite moving to the flats. It only takes a good week of warm weather, and they will move to the grass. Watch the water temps. If temps get to 70 plus, crack a cork on the flats. Look for the sand and grass mix. East of the lighthouse will see the rock garden holding trout all month. Watch the rocks, and float in, on an incoming tide.

Redfish will be schooled up this month, so when you find them, you could find a bunch. They are always on the move in April. Look for shallow warm flats to hold fish. Also, all rock and oyster bars can hold fish. Find the mullet. Throw topwater!

This month will see the return of bait to the bay, and with the bait will come the pelagic predators. Spanish, bluefish, ladyfish, and others will start to get shallow. March had them in the Taylor County waters, so here they come! Look for birds working bait, and go get some drag sound! April can be a great month to stretch your fly line.

Grouper is open this month in state waters. Take a ride in the 6 to 9 mile zone, and bounce some heavy gigs. Also, troll a Stretch 15 or 25. Find some rocky bottom, and get your spring gag. Don’t be surprised if you find an early cobia!

April is awesome! We have days open this month to get you to the fish! Give me a call/text/email and lets go fish!